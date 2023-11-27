Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $62,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

