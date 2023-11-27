Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $75.27 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Palo Alto Networks worth $75,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 602,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $153,835,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,892,634.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $42,467,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.64. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $269.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

