Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 203,426 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.