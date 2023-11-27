South Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,697,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

