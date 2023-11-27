Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $63,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,530,000. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 46.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

WFC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,391,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,212,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

