South Street Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,566,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $7.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $593.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $563.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,999 shares of company stock worth $254,659,215. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

