Tecsys (TSE:TCS) PT Set at C$45.00 by Echelon Wealth Partners

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Tecsys Price Performance
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. Tecsys had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of C$41.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.2991561 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tecsys
In other news, Director David Brereton sold 4,800 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$128,856.48. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
