K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark decreased their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.94.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

