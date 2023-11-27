AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s previous close.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of AKT.A stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.41. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,074. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.