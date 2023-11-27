AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of AKT.A stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.41. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,074. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.55.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
