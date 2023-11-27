CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price objective on CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at CES Energy Solutions

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$3.41. 241,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,790. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$4.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$812.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.17.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$77,775.20. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.