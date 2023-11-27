NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 37,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 161,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 86,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.83. 2,183,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.