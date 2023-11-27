Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Hendley & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 4.5% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,559,689. The stock has a market cap of $364.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

