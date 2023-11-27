Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 341 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 0.8% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.30. 1,155,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,898. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

