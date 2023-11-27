Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mastercard by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its position in Mastercard by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Mastercard stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.88. The company had a trading volume of 330,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,155. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,100 shares of company stock worth $204,704,311. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.