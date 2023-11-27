Puzo Michael J Sells 4,065 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

INTC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. 9,180,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,830,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of -109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

