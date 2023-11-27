Avenir Corp Sells 11,944 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avenir Corp lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,944 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 9.9% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.13% of American Tower worth $113,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.51. 1,085,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,086. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.79. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.