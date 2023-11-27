Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is North Peak Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

North Peak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,202 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 23.0% of North Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Workday worth $200,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.43. The company had a trading volume of 857,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,504. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.13 and a fifty-two week high of $252.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

