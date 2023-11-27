Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 29.8% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 91,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,885,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,086,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

INTU traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $565.93. The stock had a trading volume of 617,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,599. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $370.62 and a one year high of $571.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.