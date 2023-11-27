Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,747,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.29. 1,336,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

