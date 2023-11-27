McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,896. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock worth $5,574,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

