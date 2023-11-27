South Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Get Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $200.73. 1,092,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.