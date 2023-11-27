Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.09 on Monday, reaching $445.92. 526,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,103. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $435.39 and a 200 day moving average of $445.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
