Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,159,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.0% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $338.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,947,143. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.38 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The company has a market cap of $870.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

