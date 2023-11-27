Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Booking worth $144,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,120.46. 130,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,072. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,000.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,911.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Insider Activity

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

