Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $117,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.68 and a 52-week high of $157.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.84.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

