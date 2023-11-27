Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 139,553 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,553 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $101,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.63. 474,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,756 shares of company stock worth $4,693,239. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.