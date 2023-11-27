Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,677 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $112,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $796.22. 212,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,609. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $814.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

