Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 31,991 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,529,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $105,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 7,464,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,611,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

