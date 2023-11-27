Citizens & Northern Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

