Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. 3,409,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,934,297. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.