NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

