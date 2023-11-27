The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

