Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,297,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,413,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 795,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,743,000 after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,770,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,658,000 after buying an additional 657,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

