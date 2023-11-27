Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 3.4% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.70. The stock had a trading volume of 965,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

