Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $437.85 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,920 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.6% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $437,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. 1,545,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,663. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

