Summit Financial LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $263.52. 179,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.