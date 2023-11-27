Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $116,809,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.7 %

DHR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $234.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

