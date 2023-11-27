Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.71. 804,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.60 and its 200-day moving average is $392.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

