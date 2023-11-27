Cornerstone Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $149.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,621. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average is $165.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

