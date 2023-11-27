Soros Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Up 1.5 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.61. 6,788,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,085,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

