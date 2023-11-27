Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $633,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $228,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $395,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 30.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

