Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Workday worth $83,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Workday by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.86. The stock had a trading volume of 914,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,829. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of -492.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

