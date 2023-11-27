Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Hologic worth $89,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. 535,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,570. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

