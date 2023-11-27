Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,011,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Kroger worth $94,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 20.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3 %

Kroger stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 1,868,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

