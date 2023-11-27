Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,727 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $120,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.30. 393,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

