Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 126,592 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,592 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 125,265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 100,683 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,868,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately 191,378,924.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,551,912 shares of company stock valued at $21,112,278.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BMEZ traded up 0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting 13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.22. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

