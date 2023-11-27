Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 92,683 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,683 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

NYSE:NBXG remained flat at 10.59 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 159,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,125. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 11.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is 10.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

