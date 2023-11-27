South Street Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up 3.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.42. 330,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day moving average is $187.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.