South Street Advisors LLC Makes New $8.91 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 342,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,000. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 1.8% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.1% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 168.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 61,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,086,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 65,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.64. 643,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

