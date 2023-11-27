South Street Advisors LLC Sells 31,736 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

South Street Advisors LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,736 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,710. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

